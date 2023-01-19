New Age Brands (OTCMKTS:NWGFF) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of New Age Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:NWGFF – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.44. 6,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 15,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53.
New Age Brands Inc, an agricultural services company, offers turnkey growing infrastructure and services for the licensed growers and processors of luxury marijuana crops at its agri-campuses in Washington State. The company also, through its subsidiary, Kured, LLC, operates as an online CBD and lifestyle company.
