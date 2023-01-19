Nervos Network Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $101.97 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

