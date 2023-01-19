Neblio (NEBL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.03 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $1.50 or 0.00007202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $29.58 million and $2.03 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.00428192 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,245.13 or 0.30055892 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.05 or 0.00765478 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,755,819 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

