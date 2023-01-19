NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Down 62.5% in December

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCS Multistage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCSM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Stock Up 0.6 %

NCS Multistage stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. 10,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,301. NCS Multistage has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 million, a P/E ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.51.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage ( NASDAQ:NCSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.

