NCC Group (LON:NCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 240 ($2.93) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 260 ($3.17).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NCC Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NCC Group stock opened at GBX 187.20 ($2.28) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £584.10 million and a PE ratio of 2,712.30. NCC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 162.80 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 245 ($2.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 203.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 207.39.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

