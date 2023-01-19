NBW Capital LLC Sells 1,543 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,649. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.