NBW Capital LLC Purchases 450 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group makes up about 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.10% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSGX traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $70.91. 252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 19.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

