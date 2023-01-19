NBW Capital LLC Has $5.52 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

NBW Capital LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,720 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 1.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

PANW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,117. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of -287.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,111,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.24.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

