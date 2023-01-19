NBW Capital LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $448.40. 6,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,962. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $520.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.