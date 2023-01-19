NBW Capital LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NBW Capital LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.99. 298,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,582,764. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

