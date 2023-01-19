NBW Capital LLC Buys 5,398 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,506,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after purchasing an additional 406,515 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mplx by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in Mplx by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 32,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research raised Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,078. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

