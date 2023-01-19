NBW Capital LLC Buys 33,901 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406,238 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,588 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,775,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,499,952. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

