NBW Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,014 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Equity Partners makes up about 2.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CEQP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CEQP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.36. 1,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 105.76 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

