NBW Capital LLC Acquires 450 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.9% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.99. 6,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,872. The company has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.18.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,703,739. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

