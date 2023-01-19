NBW Capital LLC Acquires 24,562 Shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Artivion worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AORT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,328,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,987,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,565,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,527,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AORT traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $12.53. 290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,915. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Artivion had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $76.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. Research analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 3,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,776.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AORT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

