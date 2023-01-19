Nblh Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13,873.64 (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Nblh has a market cap of $1,439.66 and approximately $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nblh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nblh has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nblh Profile

Nblh was first traded on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa. The official website for Nblh is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

