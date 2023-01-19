NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 0.54 (LON:NBMI)

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBMI stock opened at GBX 73.79 ($0.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.58 million and a P/E ratio of 1,475.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.12. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.80 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91 ($1.11).

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

