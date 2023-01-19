Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0520 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $744.86 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00224518 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00099436 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00056347 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00029076 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000364 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,320,135 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

