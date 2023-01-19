Navalign LLC Sells 66 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Navalign LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.31.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.
In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
