Navalign LLC Purchases 18,252 Shares of Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Navalign LLC boosted its position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,252 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Research Solutions were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Research Solutions by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 252,932 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 96.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 56,380 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 635,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Research Solutions by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Research Solutions Trading Down 2.5 %

RSSS stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 million, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Research Solutions, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.