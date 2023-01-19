National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 310,900 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the December 15th total of 178,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $259,386.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,411,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,641,940.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,771 shares of company stock worth $3,852,856. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in National Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of National Research by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Research stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.18. 29,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.49. National Research has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 22.93%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

