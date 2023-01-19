National Bank Financial Boosts Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$220.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BYDGF. TD Securities raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$227.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $157.04. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 88. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Boyd Group Services ( OTCMKTS:BYDGF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $625.66 million during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 4.61%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

