National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.23

Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.23 and traded as high as $11.05. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 37,475 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded National Australia Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

National Australia Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend

National Australia Bank Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.2429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 4.53%.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

