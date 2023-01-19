NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the December 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NagaCorp Price Performance

NGCRF stock remained flat at 0.92 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.77. NagaCorp has a one year low of 0.44 and a one year high of 1.02.

NagaCorp Company Profile

NagaCorp Ltd., an investment holding company, manages and operates a hotel and casino complex in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company operates in two segments, Casino Operations, and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. It owns, manages, and operates NagaWorld, an integrated hotel and entertainment complex that consists of 5,000 hotel rooms, 1,300 gaming tables, and 4,500 electronic gaming machines, as well as public and premium gaming halls, an all-suite luxury spa, shopping gallery, food and beverage outlets, entertainment services, and meeting spaces, as well as hotel convention spaces for accommodation of approximately 1,000 delegates.

