NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the December 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NagaCorp Price Performance
NGCRF stock remained flat at 0.92 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.77. NagaCorp has a one year low of 0.44 and a one year high of 1.02.
NagaCorp Company Profile
