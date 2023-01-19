My DeFi Pet Trading Up 0% This Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $814,534.08 and $604,304.46 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0504 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

