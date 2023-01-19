My DeFi Pet Price Hits $0.0503 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $812,905.60 and approximately $494,087.27 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.70 or 0.01412961 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006851 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016352 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000530 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00031255 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.54 or 0.01759841 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

