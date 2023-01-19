My DeFi Pet One Day Trading Volume Tops $730,870.48 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $817,672.98 and $730,870.48 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0506 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.17 or 0.01396963 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006841 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000556 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00033170 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.36 or 0.01749287 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

