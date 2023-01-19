MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Down 81.1% in December

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the December 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTUAY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($266.30) to €250.00 ($271.74) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($252.17) to €240.00 ($260.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($260.87) to €275.00 ($298.91) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.75.

MTUAY traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,967. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $125.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

