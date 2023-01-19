M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21), RTT News reports. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $145.80 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.