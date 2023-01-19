MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,400 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 891,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 350,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at $39,499,925.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 1.7 %

Several brokerages recently commented on MSM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $77.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $71.32 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

