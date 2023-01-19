MovieBloc Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $43.52 million and $5.76 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,425,706,222 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

