MovieBloc (MBL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.36 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $43.04 million and $6.36 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00427320 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.42 or 0.29994729 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00780437 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,425,706,222 tokens. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

