Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni Sells 4,027 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $123,347.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Morphic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.04. 300,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.21. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 75.53%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Morphic by 1,253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

