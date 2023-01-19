Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni Sells 4,027 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $123,347.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.04. 300,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.21. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 75.53%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.
