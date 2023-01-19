Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells $38,226.24 in Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,248 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $38,226.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Morphic Price Performance

MORF stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 300,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,239. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $47.66.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 75.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Morphic by 43.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,740,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,565,000 after buying an additional 174,690 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 9.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Morphic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.