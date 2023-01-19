Morgan Stanley Trims Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Target Price to $13.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PEB. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 484,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $1,342,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 271,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 48,618 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 236,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,618,000.

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.