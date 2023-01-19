Morgan Stanley Raises Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $87.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SYY. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sysco by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,129,000 after buying an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

