Morgan Stanley Raises Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target to $13.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAS. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 0.2 %

IAS stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $20.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -936.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $35,445.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,732 shares of company stock worth $79,331. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

