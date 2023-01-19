Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $102.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $97.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

