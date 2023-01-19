Morgan Stanley Lowers WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $5.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on WW International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.97.

WW International stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. WW International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WW International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WW International news, CEO Sima Sistani purchased 63,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,985.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WW International news, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,295.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sima Sistani purchased 63,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $249,985.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,985.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 103,935 shares of company stock worth $417,386. 7.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in WW International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in WW International during the 3rd quarter worth $668,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in WW International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

