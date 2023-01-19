Morgan Stanley Increases US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $44.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.61% from the stock’s previous close.

USFD has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

US Foods Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of USFD stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 1.42. US Foods has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 20,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 41.9% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,360,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,650 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in US Foods by 33.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,245 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in US Foods by 907.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,493,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in US Foods by 373.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 863,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 104.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 728,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

