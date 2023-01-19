Morgan Stanley Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $305.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.23.

NYSE:MCD opened at $266.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.25 and a 200-day moving average of $260.43. The company has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

