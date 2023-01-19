Morgan Stanley Cuts PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Price Target to $4.50

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $4.70 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.
PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of MYPS stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $553.31 million, a P/E ratio of -30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.10.
PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.
