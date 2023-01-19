Morgan Stanley Cuts PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Price Target to $4.50

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $4.70 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $553.31 million, a P/E ratio of -30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.10.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $72.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 680,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 646,390 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.