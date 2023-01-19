Morgan Stanley Cuts AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $15.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

APP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of AppLovin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.93.

AppLovin Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of APP stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Activity

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $713.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $7,717,316.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,223,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,941,915.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 557,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $7,717,316.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,223,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,941,915.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,400,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock worth $40,038,628. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

