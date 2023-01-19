Morgan Stanley Boosts SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target to $14.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SCPL. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SciPlay to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.38. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $16.71.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.54 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SciPlay by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SciPlay by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in SciPlay by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SciPlay by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

