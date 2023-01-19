MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Gap Down to $11.73

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.73, but opened at $11.33. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,600,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,388,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

