Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $80.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

