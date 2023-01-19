Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $71.78 and a 1-year high of $104.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.19.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

