Monero (XMR) Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $160.97 or 0.00770625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.93 billion and approximately $111.23 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,888.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00400496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00097628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.00579546 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00204179 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00208743 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,229,101 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

