Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Momentive Global Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. Momentive Global has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $121.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $42,649.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,299.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $42,649.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,299.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 9,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $74,050.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,974.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,004 shares of company stock valued at $291,274. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentive Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Momentive Global by 339.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at $63,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

