Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Shares Down 8.3%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.99. 218,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 154,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOGO. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mogo from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight Capital set a C$2.50 price objective on Mogo in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Mogo Stock Down 8.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.72, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

